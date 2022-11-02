3 health IT execs leaving the hospital setting

Hospital IT executives are leaving their roles at health systems to pursue new endeavors at companies like Amazon and Target.
Here are three health IT executives who have left their roles to take on new ones outside of the hospital setting.
- Aaron Martin, who served as executive vice president and chief digital officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, said he would leave the health system to pursue a career at Amazon as a vice president of health. Mr. Martin, who was appointed to this role in 2016, helped lead Providence's digital innovation strategy and venture capital arm. In his role at Amazon, Mr. Martin works closely with partners to make healthcare more convenient and valuable to customers.
- Kris Bhambhani, who served as chief information technology operations officer at New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center, left her role to join Amazon Web Services as head of healthcare compliance. Ms. Bhambhani served as the health system's CITO from 2016 to 2021.
- Prat Vemana, Kaiser Permanente's former senior vice president and chief digital officer, left his role at the health system for a role at Target. Mr. Vemana, who joined Target as a executive vice president and chief digital and product officer Oct. 31, will oversee Target's digital business — including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product — and Target+, the retailer's online third-party marketplace. Mr. Vemana was the Oakland, Calif.-based health system's first chief digital officer and was appointed to the role in 2019.