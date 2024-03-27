25 best healthcare software companies, per Healthcare Technology Report

Healthcare Technology Report released its list of the top 25 healthcare software companies of 2024.

The publication wrote March 19 that the finalists are "filling gaps in healthcare systems with cutting-edge technologies that have improved record management, streamlined interactions and optimized critical areas related to patient care."

The top 25 are:

1. CorroHealth

2. Accolade

3. WellSky

4. Lumeris

5. Certara

6. Tebra

7. Edifecs

8. Relias

9. Suvoda

10. PatientPoint

11. PartsSource

12. AssistRx

13. Nference

14. Kipu Health

15. Nym Health

16. Capital Rx

17. Prescryptive Health

18. kontakt.io

19. PharmaCord

20. Vizzia Technologies

21. Nextech

22. Spok

23. Viz.ai

24. Clearsense

25. Bluesight