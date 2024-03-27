25 best healthcare software companies, per Healthcare Technology Report

Healthcare Technology Report released its list of the top 25 healthcare software companies of 2024.
The publication wrote March 19 that the finalists are "filling gaps in healthcare systems with cutting-edge technologies that have improved record management, streamlined interactions and optimized critical areas related to patient care."
The top 25 are:
1. CorroHealth
2. Accolade
3. WellSky
4. Lumeris
5. Certara
6. Tebra
7. Edifecs
8. Relias
9. Suvoda
10. PatientPoint
11. PartsSource
12. AssistRx
13. Nference
14. Kipu Health
15. Nym Health
16. Capital Rx
17. Prescryptive Health
18. kontakt.io
19. PharmaCord
20. Vizzia Technologies
21. Nextech
22. Spok
23. Viz.ai
24. Clearsense
25. Bluesight