Healthcare Technology Report names 2022's top 50 healthcare tech CEOs

Here are the top 50 healthcare technology CEOs of 2022, according to Healthcare Technology Report:

1. Mick Farrell

Company: ResMed

Title: CEO

2. Mike Mussallem

Company: Edwards Lifesciences

Title: Chair and CEO

3. Geoff Martha

Company: Medtronic

Title: Chair and CEO

4. Anurag Jain

Company: Access Healthcare

Title: Chair and CEO

5. David Sides

Company: NextGen Healthcare

Title: President and CEO

6. Chris Smith

Company: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Title: Chair and CEO

7. Dan Rodrigues

Company: Tebra

Title: Co-founder, Chair of the Board, and CEO

8. Mike Gordon

Company: ArisGlobal

Title: CEO

9. Annette Brüls

Company: Medela

Title: CEO

10. T. Scott Law

Company: Zotec Partners

Title: Founder and CEO

11. Scott MacKenzie

Company: RevSpring

Title: CEO

12. Adam de la Zerda, MD

Company: Visby Medical

Title: Founder and CEO

13. Daniel Cane

Company: ModMed

Title: Co-founder and CEO

14. Brent Lang (tie)

Company: Vocera Communications

Title: Chair and CEO

14. Scott Shreeve (tie)

Company: Crossover Health

Title: Founder and CEO

15. Johannes Roggendorf

Company: MEDWING

Title: Founder and Managing Director

16. Florian Otto

Company: Cedar

Title: Co-founder and CEO

17. April Koh

Company: Spring Health

Title: Co-founder and CEO

18. Charlie Alvarez

Company: Stratus

Title: CEO

19. Todd Powell

Company: RefleXion Medical

Title: President and CEO

20. Malinka Walaliyadde

Company: AKASA

Title: Co-founder and CEO

21. Philip Settimi

Company: PartsSource

Title: President and CEO

22. Priya Abani

Company: AliveCor

Title: President and CEO

23. Naomi Allen

Company: Brightline

Title: Co-founder and CEO

24. Isaac Ullatil

Company: Hallmark Health Care Solutions

Title: Co-founder and CEO

25. Frank Watanabe

Company: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Title: President and CEO

26. Kate Quirke

Company: Alcidion

Title: Managing Director and CEO

27. Alif Saleh

Company: Scipher Medicine

Title: CEO

28. Bret A. Larsen

Company: eVisit

Title: Co-founder and CEO

29. Brett Shaheen

Company: Redesign Health

Title: Founder and CEO

30. Tim Daugherty

Company: Millar

Title: President and CEO

31. Lishan Aklog

Company: PAVmed

Title: Chair and CEO

32. Kent Ivanoff

Company: VisitPay

Title: Co-founder and CEO

33. Ryan A. Grant

Company: Vori Health

Title: Founder and CEO

34. Richard Uhlig

Company: Quadrant Biosciences

Title: Founder and CEO

35. James M. Haefner

Company: Athenix Body Sculpting Institute

Title: Founder and CEO

36. Fabian Gerlinghaus

Company: Cellares

Title: Co-founder and CEO

37. Omid Farokhzad

Company: Seer Inc.

Title: Founder, CEO, and Chair

38. Steve Yaskin

Company: Health Gorilla

Title: Co-founder and CEO

39. Randy Boldyga

Company: RXNT

Title: Founder, President, and CEO

40. David Medvedeff

Company: Aspen RxHealth

Title: CEO

41. Tamer Mohamed

Company: Aspect Biosystems

Title: Co-founder and CEO

42. Jim Flatt (tie)

Company: Brightseed

Title: Co-founder and CEO

42. Scott Durbin (tie)

Company: Viveve Medical

Title: Director and CEO

43. Ben Bergo

Company: Visus Therapeutics

Title: Co-founder and CEO

44. Timothy Moran

Company: Motus GI Holdings

Title: CEO

45. Brian Pepin

Company: Rune Labs

Title: CEO

46. Eliane Schutte

Company: Xeltis

Title: CEO

47. Timur Ozekcin

Company: Cylera

Title: Co-founder and CEO

48. Amy Shecter

Company: Ever/Body

Title: CEO

49. Henry O'Connell

Company: Canary Speech

Title: CEO

50. Garth Sutherland

Company: The Insides Company

Title: CEO