Healthcare Technology Report names 2022's top 50 healthcare tech CEOs

Here are the top 50 healthcare technology CEOs of 2022, according to Healthcare Technology Report:
1. Mick Farrell
Company: ResMed
Title: CEO
2. Mike Mussallem
Company: Edwards Lifesciences
Title: Chair and CEO
3. Geoff Martha
Company: Medtronic
Title: Chair and CEO
4. Anurag Jain
Company: Access Healthcare
Title: Chair and CEO
5. David Sides
Company: NextGen Healthcare
Title: President and CEO
6. Chris Smith
Company: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Title: Chair and CEO
7. Dan Rodrigues
Company: Tebra
Title: Co-founder, Chair of the Board, and CEO
8. Mike Gordon
Company: ArisGlobal
Title: CEO
9. Annette Brüls
Company: Medela
Title: CEO
10. T. Scott Law
Company: Zotec Partners
Title: Founder and CEO
11. Scott MacKenzie
Company: RevSpring
Title: CEO
12. Adam de la Zerda, MD
Company: Visby Medical
Title: Founder and CEO
13. Daniel Cane
Company: ModMed
Title: Co-founder and CEO
14. Brent Lang (tie)
Company: Vocera Communications
Title: Chair and CEO
14. Scott Shreeve (tie)
Company: Crossover Health
Title: Founder and CEO
15. Johannes Roggendorf
Company: MEDWING
Title: Founder and Managing Director
16. Florian Otto
Company: Cedar
Title: Co-founder and CEO
17. April Koh
Company: Spring Health
Title: Co-founder and CEO
18. Charlie Alvarez
Company: Stratus
Title: CEO
19. Todd Powell
Company: RefleXion Medical
Title: President and CEO
20. Malinka Walaliyadde
Company: AKASA
Title: Co-founder and CEO
21. Philip Settimi
Company: PartsSource
Title: President and CEO
22. Priya Abani
Company: AliveCor
Title: President and CEO
23. Naomi Allen
Company: Brightline
Title: Co-founder and CEO
24. Isaac Ullatil
Company: Hallmark Health Care Solutions
Title: Co-founder and CEO
25. Frank Watanabe
Company: Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Title: President and CEO
26. Kate Quirke
Company: Alcidion
Title: Managing Director and CEO
27. Alif Saleh
Company: Scipher Medicine
Title: CEO
28. Bret A. Larsen
Company: eVisit
Title: Co-founder and CEO
29. Brett Shaheen
Company: Redesign Health
Title: Founder and CEO
30. Tim Daugherty
Company: Millar
Title: President and CEO
31. Lishan Aklog
Company: PAVmed
Title: Chair and CEO
32. Kent Ivanoff
Company: VisitPay
Title: Co-founder and CEO
33. Ryan A. Grant
Company: Vori Health
Title: Founder and CEO
34. Richard Uhlig
Company: Quadrant Biosciences
Title: Founder and CEO
35. James M. Haefner
Company: Athenix Body Sculpting Institute
Title: Founder and CEO
36. Fabian Gerlinghaus
Company: Cellares
Title: Co-founder and CEO
37. Omid Farokhzad
Company: Seer Inc.
Title: Founder, CEO, and Chair
38. Steve Yaskin
Company: Health Gorilla
Title: Co-founder and CEO
39. Randy Boldyga
Company: RXNT
Title: Founder, President, and CEO
40. David Medvedeff
Company: Aspen RxHealth
Title: CEO
41. Tamer Mohamed
Company: Aspect Biosystems
Title: Co-founder and CEO
42. Jim Flatt (tie)
Company: Brightseed
Title: Co-founder and CEO
42. Scott Durbin (tie)
Company: Viveve Medical
Title: Director and CEO
43. Ben Bergo
Company: Visus Therapeutics
Title: Co-founder and CEO
44. Timothy Moran
Company: Motus GI Holdings
Title: CEO
45. Brian Pepin
Company: Rune Labs
Title: CEO
46. Eliane Schutte
Company: Xeltis
Title: CEO
47. Timur Ozekcin
Company: Cylera
Title: Co-founder and CEO
48. Amy Shecter
Company: Ever/Body
Title: CEO
49. Henry O'Connell
Company: Canary Speech
Title: CEO
50. Garth Sutherland
Company: The Insides Company
Title: CEO