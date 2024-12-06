14 top-paying IT jobs of '24

Healthcare IT workers in North America make an average annual salary of $100,339, according to a new report.
Here are the highest-paying IT jobs in North America overall, per the November study from IT education company Skillsoft, which surveyed 5,191 IT leaders and employees from May to September:
1. Executive (CEO, CIO, CISO, etc.): $163,611
2. IT architecture and design: $156,147
3. Cloud computing: $142,902
4. Project management: $129,750
5. IT auditing or governance, risk and compliance: $128,355
6. Business operations: $127,324
7. Data science, analytics and business intelligence: $116,463
8. Cybersecurity, information security: $120,449
9. Application development, programming: $113,195
10. DevOps: $112,762
11. Business analysis: $111,094
12. Infrastructure, networking and telecommunications: $108,109
13. Other: $106,562
14. Service desk and IT support: $63,354