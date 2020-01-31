10 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are 10 recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. Dallas-based Children's Health launched a pilot program to install Amazon Hub Lockers, enabling patients, families and employees to receive and return packages at the Children's Medical Center Dallas campus.

2. Los Angeles-based Huntington Hospital tapped Viz.ai to implement its computer triage system that helps facilitate earlier access to care for stroke patients.

3. Alton (Ill.) Memorial Hospital launched new dining software within its Epic EHR system this month to help monitor and manage patients' nutritional health.

4. Following a successful six-month pilot program, Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health is expanding its use of Agathos' clinical analytics platform across the entire health system.

5. Cleveland Clinic will expand its existing collaboration with Gyant, a patient engagement software startup, to improve post-discharge communication across several Cleveland Clinic facilities.

6. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth is teaming up with BioIntellisense, a remote patient monitoring company, which recently received FDA clearance for its medical grade wearable body sensor.

7. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital deployed a new Cerner EHR across its Manistique, Mich.-based network.

8. Van Nuys, Calif.-based Valley Presbyterian Hospital implemented CommonWell Health Alliance and Carequality's EHR data sharing program.

9. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and InterSystems launched an application that allows caregivers to track a premature baby's growth and development without disrupting EHR workflows.

10. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and LogistiCare Circulation, a tech-enabled manager of non-emergency medical transportation, partnered with Lyft to improve patient transportation across the health system's locations in 21 states.

More articles on health IT:

17 cybersecurity incidents in January

How 6 hospitals are spending innovation investment dollars: Bon Secours Mercy Health, ChristianaCare & more

Molina Healthcare opens social determinants-focused innovation center

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.