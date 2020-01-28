Cleveland Clinic expands AI-driven post-discharge patient communication

Cleveland Clinic will expand its existing collaboration with Gyant, a patient engagement software startup, to improve post-discharge communication across several Cleveland Clinic facilities, the partners announced Jan. 28.

Through the expanded agreement, Gyant's artificial intelligence-driven communication solution has been implemented in 10 hospitals, where the platform integrates directly into the EHR. Cleveland Clinic's Women's Health Institute will roll out the technology this month, enabling clinicians to more effectively provide guidance and assistance to new mothers in the weeks after giving birth.

Cleveland Clinic first tapped Gyant to boost its patient communication in 2018. According to the Jan. 28 news release, adding the AI platform to Cleveland Clinic's existing post-discharge phone communications has resulted in a 39 percent increase in patient contact rate.

More articles on consumerism:

Nearly 30% of baby boomers use smartphones to manage, receive medical care: AARP report

Under Armour quietly ends mobile health efforts

Children's Health partners with Amazon to streamline patient package delivery

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.