El Camino Health implements mobile analytics platform to reduce clinical variation

Following a successful six-month pilot program, Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health is expanding its use of Agathos' clinical analytics platform across the entire health system, according to a Jan. 27 news release.

The mobile-enabled platform analyzes utilization, quality and length of stay data to provide actionable recommendations directly to physicians, without need for interventions from management or interruptions of clinical workflows.

Over the course of the pilot program, El Camino Health experienced reductions in the use of redundant and unnecessary diagnostic tests, in the use of telemetry and in discharge delays, and increases in patient comfort and satisfaction, according to the release. Additionally, the platform saw active usership from more than 85 percent of eligible clinicians.

"Hospitalists play an important role in our quality and safety strategic plan," Mark Adams, MD, CMO of El Camino Health's hospitals, said in a statement. "Empowering physicians with timely clinical data helps in our efforts to provide high-quality personalized care to our patients and community."

More articles on data analytics:

7 hospitals hiring data analytics leaders

15 ways Silicon Valley uses data for healthcare: report

Lafayette General joins ProMedica, OSF HealthCare to invest in analytics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.