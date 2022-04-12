US hospitals with the highest share of Medicare Advantage patients

Becker's determined which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicare Advantage plans.

The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. The dataset covers over 4,600 hospitals nationwide, though Medicare Advantage data was not available or was incomplete for about 700 hospitals.

Becker's has also calculated which hospitals have the highest share of patients covered under Medicare and Medicaid, hospitals that provide the most free care to patients, and the payer mix in the nation's top hospitals.

Hospitals with the highest share of patients covered under Medicare Advantage:

(1) Westside Medical Center — 66 percent

Location: Hillsboro, Ore.

Beds: 122

System: Kaiser Permanente

Ownership type: nonprofit

(2) St. Francis Hospital — 50 percent

Location: Charleston, W.Va.

Beds: 36

System: Thomas Health

Ownership type: nonprofit

(3) Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center — 44 percent

Location: Clackamas, Ore.

Beds: 302

System: Kaiser Permanente

Ownership type: nonprofit

(4) Moanalua Medical Center — 42 percent

Location: Honolulu

Beds: 295

System: Kaiser Permanente

Ownership type: nonprofit

(5) New York Eye and Ear Infirmary — 42 percent

Location: New York City

Beds: 17

System: Mount Sinai Health

Ownership type: nonprofit

(6) Banner Boswell Medical Center — 41 percent

Location: Sun City, Ariz.

Beds: 410

System: Banner Health

Ownership type: nonprofit

(7) St. Joseph Medical Center — 37 percent

Location: Tacoma, Wash.

Beds: 374

System: Catholic Health Initiatives

Ownership type: nonprofit

(8) *Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center — 33 percent

Location: Lititz, Pa.

Beds: 55

System: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Ownership type: nonprofit

*Hospital purchased by UPMC in 2017, renamed UPMC Lititz

(9) Woodland Hills Medical Center — 33 percent

Location: Woodland Hills, Calif.

Beds: 274

System: Kaiser Permanente

Ownership type: nonprofit

(10) Princeton Baptist Medical Center — 33 percent

Location: Birmingham, Ala.

Beds: 279

System: Tenet Healthcare Corp.

Ownership type: nonprofit