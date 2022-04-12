US hospitals with the highest share of Medicare Advantage patients

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Becker's determined which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicare Advantage plans.
The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. The dataset covers over 4,600 hospitals nationwide, though Medicare Advantage data was not available or was incomplete for about 700 hospitals.
Becker's has also calculated which hospitals have the highest share of patients covered under Medicare and Medicaid, hospitals that provide the most free care to patients, and the payer mix in the nation's top hospitals.
Hospitals with the highest share of patients covered under Medicare Advantage:
(1) Westside Medical Center — 66 percent
Location: Hillsboro, Ore.
Beds: 122
System: Kaiser Permanente
Ownership type: nonprofit
(2) St. Francis Hospital — 50 percent
Location: Charleston, W.Va.
Beds: 36
System: Thomas Health
Ownership type: nonprofit
(3) Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center — 44 percent
Location: Clackamas, Ore.
Beds: 302
System: Kaiser Permanente
Ownership type: nonprofit
(4) Moanalua Medical Center — 42 percent
Location: Honolulu
Beds: 295
System: Kaiser Permanente
Ownership type: nonprofit
(5) New York Eye and Ear Infirmary — 42 percent
Location: New York City
Beds: 17
System: Mount Sinai Health
Ownership type: nonprofit
(6) Banner Boswell Medical Center — 41 percent
Location: Sun City, Ariz.
Beds: 410
System: Banner Health
Ownership type: nonprofit
(7) St. Joseph Medical Center — 37 percent
Location: Tacoma, Wash.
Beds: 374
System: Catholic Health Initiatives
Ownership type: nonprofit
(8) *Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center — 33 percent
Location: Lititz, Pa.
Beds: 55
System: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Ownership type: nonprofit
*Hospital purchased by UPMC in 2017, renamed UPMC Lititz
(9) Woodland Hills Medical Center — 33 percent
Location: Woodland Hills, Calif.
Beds: 274
System: Kaiser Permanente
Ownership type: nonprofit
(10) Princeton Baptist Medical Center — 33 percent
Location: Birmingham, Ala.
Beds: 279
System: Tenet Healthcare Corp.
Ownership type: nonprofit