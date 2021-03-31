Mississippi hospital overbilled Medicare $67K, inspector general finds

Tupelo-based North Mississippi Medical Center failed to comply with Medicare billing requirements for 12 of 100 claims reviewed by the HHS Office of Inspector General, according to an inspector general's report released in March.

The billing errors for some polysomnography services resulted in the hospital receiving $7,624 in overpayments during the audit period of Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2018, according to the report.

Based on review of the 100-claim sample, the report estimates that North Mississippi Medical Center received overpayments of at least $67,038 for the audit period.

The hospital said the errors occurred because of a misunderstanding of Medicare policy.

The report provided several recommendations to the hospital, including that it refund Medicare $67,038, identify and return any additional overpayments and review Medicare billing requirements for polysomnography services.

In comments attached to the draft report, the hospital agreed with the findings and recommendations.

Read the full March 17 OIG report here.

