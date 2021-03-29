10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center (Poteau)

2. East Hill Medical Center (Auburn, N.Y.)

3. Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)

4. Lincoln Health System (Fayetteville, Tenn.)

5. Memorial Regional Health (Craig, Colo.)

6. Millcreek Community Hospital (Erie, Pa.)

7. Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center (Safford, Ariz.)

8. South Central Medical Center (Lindsay, Okla.)

9. St. Mark's Medical Center (La Grange, Texas)

10. Summit (N.J.) Oaks Hospital

