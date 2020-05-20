IPPS rule: New codes proposed in 66 categories
The Inpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule released May 11 floats nearly 500 new ICD-10-CM codes that would take effect Oct. 1.
New ICD-10-CM codes were proposed in the following 66 categories:
View a full list of the proposed codes in Table 6A.
A84: Tick-borne viral encephalitis
B60: Other protozoal diseases, not elsewhere classified
D57: Sickle-cell disorders
D59: Acquired hemolytic anemia
D72: Other disorders of white blood cells
D84: Other immunodeficiencies
D89: Other disorders involving the immune mechanism, not elsewhere classified
E70: Disorders of aromatic amino-acid metabolism
E74: Other disorders of carbohydrate metabolism
F10: Alcohol-related disorders
F11: Opioid-related disorders
F12: Cannabis-related disorders
F13: Sedative-, hypnotic-, or anxiolytic-related disorders
F14: Cocaine-related disorders
F15: Other stimulant-related disorders
F19: Other psychoactive substance related disorders
G11: Hereditary ataxia
G40: Epilepsy and recurrent seizures
G71: Primary disorders of muscles
G96: Other disorders of central nervous system
G97: Intraoperative and postprocedural complications and disorders of nervous system, not elsewhere classified
H18: Other disorders of cornea
H55: Nystagmus and other irregular eye movements
J82: Pulmonary eosinophilia, not elsewhere classified
J84: Other interstitial pulmonary diseases
K20: Esophagitis
K21: Gastro-esophageal reflux disease
K59: Other functional intestinal disorders
K74: Fibrosis and cirrhosis of liver
M05: Rheumatoid arthritis with rheumatoid factor
M06: Other rheumatoid arthritis
M08: Juvenile arthritis
M19: Other and unspecified osteoarthritis
M24: Other specific joint derangements
M25: Other joint disorder, not elsewhere classified
M26: Dentofacial anomalies
M80: Osteoporosis with current pathological fracture
M92: Other juvenile osteochondrosis
N00: Acute nephritic syndrome
N01: Rapidly progressive nephritic syndrome
N02: Recurrent and persistent hematuria
N03: Chronic nephritic syndrome
N04: Nephrotic syndrome
N05: Unspecified nephritic syndrome
N06: Isolated proteinuria with specified morphological lesion
N07: Hereditary nephropathy, not elsewhere classified
N18: Chronic kidney disease
N61: Inflammatory disorders of breast
O34: Maternal care for abnormality of pelvic organs
O99: Other maternal diseases classifiable elsewhere but complicating pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium
P91: Other disturbances of cerebral status of newborn
R51: Headache
R74: Abnormal serum enzyme levels
S20: Superficial injury of thorax
T40: Poisoning by, adverse effect of and underdosing of narcotics and psychodysleptics
T86: Complications of transplanted organs and tissue
U07: Conditions of uncertain etiology
V00: Pedestrian conveyance accident
V01: Pedestrian injured in collision with pedal cycle
V02: Pedestrian injured in collision with two- or three-wheeled motor vehicle
V03: Pedestrian injured in collision with car, pickup truck or van
V04: Pedestrian injured in collision with heavy transport vehicle or bus
V05: Pedestrian injured in collision with railway train or railway vehicle
V06: Pedestrian injured in collision with other nonmotor vehicle
Y77: Ophthalmic devices associated with adverse incidents
Z03: Encounter for medical observation for suspected diseases and conditions ruled out
