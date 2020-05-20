IPPS rule: New codes proposed in 66 categories

The Inpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule released May 11 floats nearly 500 new ICD-10-CM codes that would take effect Oct. 1.

New ICD-10-CM codes were proposed in the following 66 categories:



View a full list of the proposed codes in Table 6A.



A84: Tick-borne viral encephalitis

B60: Other protozoal diseases, not elsewhere classified

D57: Sickle-cell disorders

D59: Acquired hemolytic anemia

D72: Other disorders of white blood cells

D84: Other immunodeficiencies

D89: Other disorders involving the immune mechanism, not elsewhere classified

E70: Disorders of aromatic amino-acid metabolism

E74: Other disorders of carbohydrate metabolism

F10: Alcohol-related disorders

F11: Opioid-related disorders

F12: Cannabis-related disorders

F13: Sedative-, hypnotic-, or anxiolytic-related disorders

F14: Cocaine-related disorders

F15: Other stimulant-related disorders

F19: Other psychoactive substance related disorders

G11: Hereditary ataxia

G40: Epilepsy and recurrent seizures

G71: Primary disorders of muscles

G96: Other disorders of central nervous system

G97: Intraoperative and postprocedural complications and disorders of nervous system, not elsewhere classified

H18: Other disorders of cornea

H55: Nystagmus and other irregular eye movements

J82: Pulmonary eosinophilia, not elsewhere classified

J84: Other interstitial pulmonary diseases

K20: Esophagitis

K21: Gastro-esophageal reflux disease

K59: Other functional intestinal disorders

K74: Fibrosis and cirrhosis of liver

M05: Rheumatoid arthritis with rheumatoid factor

M06: Other rheumatoid arthritis

M08: Juvenile arthritis

M19: Other and unspecified osteoarthritis



M24: Other specific joint derangements



M25: Other joint disorder, not elsewhere classified



M26: Dentofacial anomalies



M80: Osteoporosis with current pathological fracture

M92: Other juvenile osteochondrosis

N00: Acute nephritic syndrome

N01: Rapidly progressive nephritic syndrome



N02: Recurrent and persistent hematuria

N03: Chronic nephritic syndrome

N04: Nephrotic syndrome

N05: Unspecified nephritic syndrome

N06: Isolated proteinuria with specified morphological lesion

N07: Hereditary nephropathy, not elsewhere classified



N18: Chronic kidney disease



N61: Inflammatory disorders of breast

O34: Maternal care for abnormality of pelvic organs

O99: Other maternal diseases classifiable elsewhere but complicating pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium



P91: Other disturbances of cerebral status of newborn



R51: Headache

R74: Abnormal serum enzyme levels



S20: Superficial injury of thorax



T40: Poisoning by, adverse effect of and underdosing of narcotics and psychodysleptics

T86: Complications of transplanted organs and tissue

U07: Conditions of uncertain etiology



V00: Pedestrian conveyance accident



V01: Pedestrian injured in collision with pedal cycle



V02: Pedestrian injured in collision with two- or three-wheeled motor vehicle



V03: Pedestrian injured in collision with car, pickup truck or van



V04: Pedestrian injured in collision with heavy transport vehicle or bus

V05: Pedestrian injured in collision with railway train or railway vehicle



V06: Pedestrian injured in collision with other nonmotor vehicle

Y77: Ophthalmic devices associated with adverse incidents



Z03: Encounter for medical observation for suspected diseases and conditions ruled out



