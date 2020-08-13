HCA in the headlines — 10 latest stories

Here are 10 updates on HCA Healthcare, a 186-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., reported by Becker's Hospital Review since June 15.

1. HCA Kansas hospital sues union over 401(k) plan grievance

HCA Healthcare's Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., is suing National Nurses United for grievances the union filed over cuts to nurses' 401(k) plan.

2. HCA nurses win push for unionization election

After a ruling from the National Labor Relations Board, nurses at HCA Healthcare's Mission Health system in Asheville, N.C., will vote on whether to unionize.

3. $1.7B in CARES Act cash went to HCA

HCA Healthcare received $1.7 billion from the $175 billion in emergency relief funds Congress allocated to hospitals and other healthcare providers to help cover lost revenue and expenses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. HCA records $1B profit in Q2

HCA Healthcare said its revenue declined and its profit increased in the second quarter of this year, which ended June 30.

5. HCA Mission Hospital nurses seek more staffing amid COVID-19 surge

In early July, registered nurses at HCA's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., are called on CEO Chad Patrick to hire additional full and part-time RNs and support workers to address what they say is unsafe staffing at the facility.

6. HCA invests $500M in Tennessee hospital expansion

HCA Healthcare has invested $500 million into upgrading and expanding TriStar Medical Center in Nashville.

7. Saint Luke's takes over hospital from HCA

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System assumed management of Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., on July 1. The 25-bed hospital was previously managed by HCA Healthcare.

8. HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball names new CEO

Robert Marmerstein was tapped to serve as CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas), effective July 13.

9. April volume change for HCA, Tenet & CHS

A report released in late June showed admissions were down about one-third in April for HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare and Community Health Systems compared to the year prior, with even higher declines recorded in surgeries and emergency department visits.

10. 9 HCA hospitals add smart infusion pump program to EHR

HCA Healthcare deployed Smiths Medical's wireless infusion pump programming across its EHR systems at nine HCA Capital Hospitals.

