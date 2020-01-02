Cottage Health, Anthem reach last-minute agreement

Cottage Health and Anthem struck an eleventh-hour agreement Dec. 31 to ensure Anthem members have continued in-network access to the Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hospital, according to Noozhawk.

Patients evaded potentially having to pay out-of-network rates to access Cottage Health providers and facilities. The new contract will allow Anthem Blue Cross patients to receive treatment at Cottage Health at in-network rates through 2020.



The contract arose out of months of negotiating. Talks have been ongoing since August.

