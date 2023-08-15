Cleveland Clinic vs. Mayo Clinic: 5 key comparisons

Cleveland Clinic and Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic are two major health systems in the nation. How do the two compare when stacked up next to each other in various categories?

National rankings:

Cleveland Clinic was again named as the No. 1 health system for cardiology and heart surgery Aug. 1 by U.S. News & World Report. Mayo Clinic was ranked at No. 3.

Both systems were named in the same report as the best hospitals in their respective states. In cancer care, Mayo Clinic was listed No. 3 while Cleveland Clinic came in at No. 10.

In terms of being the best place to work for female employees, Mayo Clinic was listed at No. 36 and Cleveland Clinic at 116 out of 400 companies across multiple industries by Forbes July 25.

Financials:

Cleveland Clinic reported net operating income of $32.3 million in the first quarter on revenues of $3.5 billion. Overall income totaled $335.5 million with days' cash on hand at 321 as of March 31.

Mayo Clinic reported an operating gain of $149 million for the first quarter on revenues of $4.3 billion. Overall income for the period totaled $420 million with days' cash on hand at 351.

Leadership:

Tom Mihaljevic, MD, is the CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic and has been in that role for five years. The health system tapped Dennis Laraway from Phoenix-based Banner Health to start March 13 as its new CFO. Cleveland also named its first-ever chief analytics officer, Albert Marinez, effective Aug. 28.

Mayo's president and CEO is Gianrico Farrugia, MD. Mayo's Ryannon Frederick, MSN, was named as one of the nation's top chief nursing officers Aug. 2. She was named as CNO in 2019 but has been with Mayo Clinic since 2000. Dennis Dahlen is the system's CFO, serving in that role since 2017. He was also CFO at Banner Health for a period.

Academic medicine:

Cleveland Clinic has 2,063 residents and fellows in training and 110 accredited training programs, with research funding totaling $402 million.

Mayo Clinic has over 4,300 students and trainees and more than 450 educational programs across five schools, according to its website.

System size:

In 2022, Cleveland Clinic had 12.8 million outpatient encounters and over 300,000 hospital admissions. It has 23 hospitals in its home state of Ohio as well as Florida, Las Vegas and internationally, according to its website. It recently opened its 23rd hospital, the Cleveland Clinic Mentor (Ohio) Hospital.

Mayo Clinic has three main hospital locations in the U.S. plus two international sites of care in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. The system also has 50 other care locations in its home state as well as Iowa and Wisconsin.