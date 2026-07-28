Centene boosts guidance amid $1.1B Q2 profit, ACA membership drop

Centene brought in a $1.1 billion profit for the second quarter of 2026, up from a $253 million loss at the same time last year, according to the company’s July 28 earnings report.

Total revenue approached $53.6 billion for the quarter, up nearly 10% year over year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.51.

The company increased its revenue guidance to between $193.5 billion and $197.5 billion, attributable to premium tax revenue, as well as marketplace and Medicaid. The premium and service revenue guidance is estimated to range between $173 billion and $177 billion. Centene raised its 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to more than $4.80.

Marketplace membership has been on the decline, down to 3.5 million members from roughly 5.9 million in the same quarter in 2025. Medicaid and Medicare membership was down year over year, from 12.8 million to 12.1 million for Medicaid and 1 million to 980,000 for Medicare. However, Medicare prescription drug plan participation increased by roughly 1 million members, up to 8.8 million.

Premium and service revenue grew 4% year over year to $44.4 billion, spurred by premium yield and membership growth with PDPs, marketplace and Medicaid rate increases, marketplace risk-adjustment revenue transfer, and state-directed payments. However, the increase was slightly offset by reduced marketplace and Medicaid membership.

The company’s health benefits ratio was 89.6%, down from 93% in the comparable 2025 quarter. The commercial ratio was 79.2%, signaling a year-over-year profitability jump. The ratios for the Medicare and Medicaid segments were 89.5% and 93.9%, respectively.

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