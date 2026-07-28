NYU Langone posts 3.7% operating margin in Q3 

New York City-based NYU Langone Health reported an operating income of $165.8 million (3.7% operating margin) in the third quarter of 2026, compared to an operating income of $156.8 million (3.9% margin) during the same period last year, according to its July 27 financial report.

NYU Langone Health reported total operating revenue of $4.4 billion for the three months ended May 31, up from $4 billion during the same period last year. Net patient service revenue was $3.4 billion, up from $3.1 billion. Pharmacy revenue totaled $426.3 million, up from $320.3 million.

Total operating expenses were $4.3 billion in Q3 2026, up from $3.9 billion during the same period last year. Salaries, wages and employee benefits totaled $2.6 billion, up from $2.4 billion. Supplies and other expenses totaled $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion.

Within the health system, NYU Langone Hospitals recorded an operating income of $258.2 million (8.2% margin) in Q3 2026, compared to $240.1 million (8.6% margin) during the same period last year. The NYU Grossman Schools of Medicine recorded an operating loss of $92.5 million (-5% margin), compared to an $83.6 million loss (-5% margin) during the same period last year.

For the nine months ended May 31, the health system recorded an operating income of $437.7 million (3.4% margin), up from $362.6 million (3.2% margin) during the same period last year.

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