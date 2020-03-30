9 health systems suspending billing for COVID-19 testing, treatment

In response to concerns that patients may avoid seeking medical care related to the novel coronavirus due to costs, several health systems in the U.S. announced plans to suspend bills for the testing and treatment of COVID-19.

Below are nine health systems that have suspended or delayed billing, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Ascension Wisconsin said last week that it will not bill uninsured patients for COVID-19 testing and treatment and that insured patients will not receive a bill for any out-of-pocket expenses related to the testing and treatment of COVID-19.

2. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is delaying bill payments for patients treated at its facilities who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The health system is delaying payments for those patients and ensuring zero percent interest for a minimum of 60 days. Patients who have lost a job, wages or who are experiencing other financial distress are eligible.

3. CommonSpirit Health, a Chicago-based system with 142 hospitals in 21 states, will suspend patient billing related to the testing and treatment of COVID-19.

4. Advocate Aurora Health, a 28-hospital system with headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., will pause billing related to COVID-19. The health system noted that it is not a "commitment to waive fees indefinitely."

5. Providence, a 51-hospital system based in Renton, Wash., will also hold off on sending patients bills for the testing and treatment of COVID-19.

6. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health will suspend all statements and billing for COVID-19 patients. Mercy said it will bill insurance but hold patient statements until billing details are determined.

7. Greenville, S.C. -based Prisma Health, said it will suspend billing for COVID-19 patients until payments are finalized with insurers, labs and government programs.

8. Some hospitals within Maryland, S.C.-based Bon Secours Health System said they would temporarily halt billing COVID-19 patients for testing or treatment.

9. Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed Health will halt billing for COVID-19 patients until payments are finalized with insurers, labs and government programs.

