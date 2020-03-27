South Carolina, Ohio hospitals suspend billing for COVID-19 patients

Hospitals in South Carolina and Ohio suspended billing for patients who need treatment related to COVID-19.

The hospitals hope the suspensions in upfront payments will remove financial barriers for patients needing care for disease.



In South Carolina, Greenville-based Prisma Health, hospitals with Maryland-based Bon Secours Health System and Anderson-based AnMed Health won't bill COVID-19 patients until they finalize payments with insurers, labs and government programs, according to the Greenville News.



In Ohio, Cincinnati-based Mercy Health suspended all statements and billing for COVID-19 patients. Mercy will still bill insurance but will hold patient statements until billing details are determined, according to The Blade.

