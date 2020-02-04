7 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several healthcare organizations received donations to fund research, advance treatments, improve patient care or start renovations in the last month.

Here are seven recent donations, grants or gifts given to healthcare organizations since Jan. 1, reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

1. Children's Hospital Los Angeles gets $25M donation

Children's Hospital Los Angeles received a $25 million donation that will establish an endowment to support three of the hospital's key programs.

2. Atlanta children's hospital gets $15M donation

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta received a $15 million donation on Jan. 27.

3. Children's Wisconsin gets $15M donation

An anonymous donor gifted Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin $15 million on Jan. 27.

4. Intermountain plans $500M investment in pediatrics, gets $50M donation

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to invest $500 million to support pediatric-specific projects across its network. The investment in pediatric healthcare already has spurred a gift of $50 million from Gail Miller, a Utah businesswoman.

5. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute gets $16.5M gift

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $16.5 million gift to support multiple myeloma research and care.

6. Donor says more nurses could fix healthcare system, gifts UVA nursing $20M

Charlottesville-based University of Virginia's School of Nursing announced Jan. 8 a $20 million gift from Joanne and Bill Conway to help enroll more than 1,000 students over the next 10 years.

7. Catholic Medical Center lands $15M donation for new building

Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center received a $15 million donation to support construction of a new medical building.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Colorado hospitals to blame for state's high healthcare costs, report says

One Medical shares soar in debut trading day

How Baylor Scott & White doubled income as hospital admissions fell



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.