6 recent donations, grants to hospitals or health systems

The following hospitals and care centers have received donations or grants since Sept. 22:

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare received $3.3 million in donations for its Primary Children's Hospital.



Entrepreneurs Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick donated funds toward a new neuroscience center for New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.



Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to Houston-based Episcopal Health Foundation.



West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas' Institute for Prevention and Recovery has been awarded $3.75 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.



The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality gave roughly $2 million in funding to Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health.



The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center received $2.5 million from The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.