Outgoing Intermountain CEO raises $3.3M to support children's healthcare

Marc Harrison, MD, the outgoing CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, recently raised $3.3 million in donations supporting the health system's Primary Children's Hospital, according to a Sept. 22 news release.

The donations are through Intermountain's Primary Promise "to build the nation's model health system for children."

Dr. Harrison, a two-time cancer survivor, is also a seven-time Ironman participant. He dedicated his training for the upcoming Vinfast Ironman World Championship to support Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. The event is scheduled for early October in Hawaii.

"Intermountain's Primary Promise will require hundreds of millions of dollars to achieve — and could be considered an endeavor as ambitious as competing in the Ironman World Championship itself," David Flood, Intermountain Foundation president and chief development officer for Intermountain Healthcare, said in the release.

"Yet, a better future for children's health is within reach because of generous donors like those inspired by the Primary Promise vision, and by Dr. Harrison's dedication to train for the VinFast Ironman World Championship," Mr. Flood added.

Dr. Harrison announced Aug. 11 that he will leave his role as president and CEO of Intermountain this fall to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Lydia Jumonville was named Intermountain's interim president and CEO.

Intermountain is a 33-hospital health system with locations in seven states.