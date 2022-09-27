Episcopal Health Foundation receives $20M donation

The Houston-based Episcopal Health Foundation received a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, according to a Sept. 27 news release.

The one-time, unrestricted gift will maximize the impact of the foundation's ongoing grantmaking, research, and community engagement programs, according to the release.

"This generous donation is validation that our work to go beyond the doctor's office to address the underlying, non-medical factors that impact health is critical in Texas. We've worked to find successful solutions to help ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be healthy. This gift is a vote of confidence in the need for this work," said Episcopal Health Foundation president and CEO Elena Marks.

The Episcopal Health Foundation was founded in 2013.

MacKenzie Scott is a philanthropist, author and the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.