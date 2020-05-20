5 stories on medical debt forgiveness

Becker's Hospital Review has reported on various organizations that forgave past-due medical debt for thousands of patients since the beginning of this year.

Here are five notable stories:

1. Nearly 1,300 Cook County, Ill., residents saw $1.3 million in medical debt erased by RIP Medical Debt in May, the nonprofit said May 19.

2. The Wellston Medical Center and Primary Health Services of Ludington, Mich., will forgive $214,000 in medical debt for thousands of patients.



3. In Oklahoma, Tulsa ER & Hospital said it will forgive $2.1 million in outstanding medical debt for patients who received service at the physician-owned microhospital from December 2019 through April 1.

4. A church in Ohio helped eliminate $46.5 million in medical bills for tens of thousands of families across four states.



5. In January, the foundation of Trae Young, an NBA point guard from the Atlanta Hawks, helped wipe away more than $1 million in past-due medical bills for families in Atlanta.



