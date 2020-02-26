Ohio church helps wipe out $46.5M in medical debt

A church in Ohio helped eliminate $46.5 million in medical bills for tens of thousands of families across four states, according to FOX 19.

The amount is the largest the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, which helped erase the debt, has ever forgiven.



Crossroads Church raised $465,000 to donate to RIP Medical Debt. RIP used the funds to purchase medical debt for pennies on the dollar to forgive it. More than 41,233 households in Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky saw their medical debt erased.



