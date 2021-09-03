5 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several healthcare organizations recently received donations to fund research, new facilities and patient care advancements.

Here are five of the gifts, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last two months.

1. Montana State University gets record $101M donation for nursing school

Bozeman-based Montana State University received a $101 million donation to support its nursing school.

2. Mount Sinai receives $60M gift for new cancer center in Manhattan

Mount Sinai Health System received a $60 million gift to support the creation of a cancer center and construction of a cancer hospital in Manhattan, the New York City-based system said Aug. 23.

3. Summa Health gets record $15M gift, renames tower after donors

Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health received a record-breaking $15 million donation from a retired physician and his wife.

4. Hackensack Meridian gets $10M gift from Jersey Mike's founder, CEO

Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health has received a $10 million gift from national sub shop Jersey Mike's founder and CEO and his wife, according to an Aug. 11 news release.



5. NewYork-Presbyterian gives $20M to help establish new health school

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian has donated $20 million to Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y., to help establish a new school of health sciences. The new school, called the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences, will be located in Bronxville on a 33-acre campus the college recently acquired.