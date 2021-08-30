Montana State University gets record $101M donation for nursing school

Bozeman-based Montana State University received a $101 million donation to support its nursing school.

The gift, from the founders of Goosehead Insurance, Mark and Robyn Jones, is the largest donation ever given to a college of nursing in the U.S.



The gift will be used to fund new facilities at the MSU College of Nursing's five campuses, establish five endowed faculty professorships, develop an endowed scholarship fund and create a nurse midwife program.

"This is a significant moment for MSU, as we estimate we will now be able to meet the state's projected shortfall in baccalaureate-level registered nurses by 2030," said MSU College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon, PhD, RN.