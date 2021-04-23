4 recent donations to hospitals

Here are four recent examples of hospitals receiving donations to build new facilities and reduce disparities in healthcare:

Cancer research and treatment center City of Hope received a record-breaking $50 million gift to support the development of a $1 billion comprehensive cancer campus in Irvine, Calif. The gift was from the Lennar Foundation and is the single largest philanthropic contribution to the City of Hope Orange County.



New York City-based NYU Langone Health received a portion of a $2.2 million grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation to support its efforts addressing colorectal cancer disparities.



Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare will build an expanded cancer facility called the Priority Toyota Cancer Center after receiving a donation from Denis Ellmer, president and CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA.



University of Tennessee Medical Center received a $5 million donation to support community health equity and access. The gift was from philanthropists Natalie and Jim Haslam through their fund at the East Tennessee Foundation.

More articles on healthcare finance:

5 CMS payment models that are under review, delayed

Businesses offered tax credit for boosting vaccinations

How UnitedHealth plans to make Optum a $100B business

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.