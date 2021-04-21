Businesses offered tax credit for boosting vaccinations

In an effort to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S., the White House is offering a tax credit to small and medium-sized businesses.

President Joe Biden unveiled the tax incentive April 21 as he works to hit a goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.



Businesses with fewer than 500 workers would get a credit to ensure employees have paid leave to get vaccinated or have paid leave if they need to take time off to recover from vaccination side effects.

The credit would provide up to $511 per day for each employee to ensure paid leave is covered.

Access more about the tax incentive here.

