NYU Langone expands screening efforts to address cancer disparities

New York City-based NYU Langone Health received a portion of a $2.2 million grant from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation to support its efforts addressing colorectal cancer disparities, the health system said March 31.

The donation will expand early and increased screening capacity at NYU Langone Hospital in the city's Brooklyn borough, and the Brooklyn Endoscopy and Ambulatory Surgery Center, with a specific focus on reaching underserved communities.

"Early screening is a proven way to prevent colorectal cancer," said Mark Pochapin, MD, gastroenterology professor and director of gastroenterology and hepatology at NYU Langone's Department of Medicine. "Even young, and seemingly healthy people can be victims of colorectal cancer, and we truly hope to build awareness around the importance of screening within at-risk communities while providing additional opportunities for early detection."

Because Black men and women are more likely to develop colon cancer, NYU Langone recommends screening start at age 45 in the Black community. For all adults with average risk, regardless of race, the health system recommends screening start between ages 45 and 50.

