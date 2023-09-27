10 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From the Indiana attorney general accusing IU Health of failing to protect personal health information after physician spoke to the media about a 10-year-old patient's abortion, to fired MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros, MD, seeking to have his successor sit for a disposition, here are 10 hospital lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's reported since Sept. 15:

1. The Indiana Supreme Court revived part of a lawsuit against Indianapolis-based Community Health Network, which alleges that the health system disclosed a patient's medical information to a third party, which then posted the information to Facebook.

2. Akram Boutros, MD, the former CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth who was fired in November, is seeking a court order to have his successor sit for a disposition.

3. A jury awarded John Alonge, DDS, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, a $3.2 million verdict after he slipped and fell in an operating room at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa.

4. Griffin Hospital in Derby, Conn., settled a class-action lawsuit nine years after they warned patients they could have a blood-borne disease as a result of hospital employees who reused insulin injection pens.

5. A family's $200 million lawsuit against St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital over a case that was brought to light in a Netflix documentary, Take Care of Maya, went to trial.

6. A federal judge denied the bulk of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine's motion to dismiss in a lawsuit brought by Memorial Health System over an alleged "smear" campaign.

7. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Healthcare Hospitals, doing business as HonorHealth, agreed to pay $1.75 million to former employees to resolve allegations that it did not provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities, including failing to provide reassignment.

8. Syed Rizwan Mohiuddin, former president of United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

9. A federal judge temporarily denied a motion that would force Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals to use outside oncologists to treat patients.

10. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against IU Health and IU Healthcare Associates, alleging that the Indianapolis-based academic medical center failed to train employees and protect personal health information a year after a physician spoke to the media about a 10-year-old patient's abortion.