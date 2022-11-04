Union accuses New York hospital of withholding benefits

A New York healthcare workers' union has accused Stony Brook Southampton Hospital of withholding approximately $1.7 million in benefits and pension funds from employees in a petition filed with the New York Supreme Court on Oct. 31.

According to the petitioner, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the hospital agreed to contribute a percentage of each month's payroll to benefits and pension funds run by the union as part of a collective bargaining agreement set in October 2021. The union began the grievance arbitration process in June, but hospital representatives did not appear at the hearing, according to the union.

The union alleges the hospital has not paid $1.2 million to members' benefit funds, $450,000 to a pension fund, and $40,000 in child care and training funds. The arbitrator awarded $1.75 million to the union, with 1.5 percent interest per month; however, according to the union, collection measures failed.

On Nov. 2, the union petitioned New York's Supreme Court to confirm its arbitrator's findings and award the missing $1.75 million, plus interest and legal fees.

"Stony Brook Southampton Hospital supports its employees and collective bargaining agreements," hospital officials told Becker's. "We are eager to work, as we historically have done, with the 1199 SEIU on payments to ensure no interruptions of employee benefits."