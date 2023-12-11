10 recent hospital donations

It's the season of giving, and many hospitals and health systems across the country have recently been the recipients of large sums of money to help with projects and improvements.

Here are 10 hospital and health system donations that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 6:

1. The Gerald A. and Karen A. Kolschowsky Foundation donated $25 million toward the $75 million Kolschowsky Research and Education Institute at Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System. The institute is set to open in 2025.

2. McGrath Family Foundation gifted $25 million to support a new outpatient pavilion, also expected to open in 2025, at UC San Diego Health's Hillcrest Medical Campus.

3. The Chuck Lorre Family foundation, the philanthropic foundation of television producer Chuck Lorre, donated $10 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The funding will go to a program for students from under-resourced communities who are interested in studying medicine.

4. A 2021 $101 million donation from philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones is being put to use for the construction of five nurse teaching buildings at Montana State University in collaboration with Great Falls, Mont.-based Benefis Health System.

5. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health received a $10 million donation from Blake and Sandy Modersitzki to support the health system's expansion of pediatric care.

6. Lloyd and Victoria Goldman provided an undisclosed donation to New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, making it the single largest gift in Northwell's history. The donation will help the health system with its $450 million medical pavilion, which is currently under construction. The pavilion will be named after the Goldmans and is set to open in 2026.

7. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital board member Blake Casper donated $5 million to TGH to help fund development of its $550 million surgical, neuroscience and transplant pavilion at the health system's flagship Davis Islands campus. Construction on the pavilion will kick off in 2024 and is expected to be complete in three years.

8. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health Foundation was gifted $30 million, its largest donation ever, from the Dean and Barbara White Family foundation to fund creation of the Dean and Barbara White Cancer Center.

9. In another largest donation ever provided, Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $72 million donation from the Pan-Mass Challenge, an athletic fundraiser, to go toward cancer research, care and treatment.

10. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag was gifted $50 million from philanthropist Richard Pickup that will establish the Richard H. Pickup Center for Brain Health. The donation will help attract national experts, create endowed chairs and train the next generation of specialists.





