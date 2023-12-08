Florida hospital gets pavilion approval, part of $550M master plan

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has unveiled plans for a new surgical, neuroscience and transplant pavilion following a unanimous vote of approval from city council.

Part of a $550 million master facility plan, the 13-story, 565,000-square-foot pavilion will feature 144 patient beds, 32 operating suites and increased intensive care unit capacity. Education, training, emergency response, sterile processing and two additional floors dedicated to future growth will also be on site, a Dec. 7 release said.

Located in the Tampa Medical and Research District, the pavilion will be next to Tampa General and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

"The new building will not just transform Tampa General's campus, it will be pivotal in our efforts to transform the health care landscape," John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, said in the release. "The TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion will be an intersection of technology and human ingenuity, where patients can access best-in-class providers, modern equipment and state-of-the-art facilities."

With 1,040-beds, TGH is part of a six-hospital academic health system with over 150 care locations and almost 14,000 team members and providers, serving 23 Florida counties.

Construction on the pavilion will kick off in 2024 and is expected to be completed in three years.