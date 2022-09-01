10 RCM headlines from August to know

From Northwestern Medicine bringing outsourced jobs in-house to several mergers and acquisitions, here are 10 revenue cycle management stories Becker's reported in August:

1. Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health selected R1 RCM on Aug. 25 to serve as its primary end-to-end revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years.

2. Revenue integrity and compliance software provider Panacea Healthcare Solutions on Aug. 23 acquired Holliday & Associates and First Healthcare Compliance.

3. Healthcare revenue cycle management company Alpha II on Aug. 18 acquired clinical data analytics company Health eFilings.

4. Four revenue cycle leaders told Becker's what they are most excited about right now.

5. Five revenue cycle leaders weighed in on staffing challenges.

6. Five hospitals were affected by a data breach involving revenue cycle management company Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions. On April 14, Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions learned that an unauthorized user gained access to a business email account in January, according to an Aug. 12 notice issued by the company.

7. Houston Methodist Vice President of Revenue Cycle Lisa Schillaci told Becker's about the challenges and successes she's seeing now.

8. A Northwestern Medicine spokesperson told Becker's on Aug. 9 that the Chicago-based health system is anticipating hiring nearly 200 workers as it brings jobs performed by an outside revenue cycle management vendor in-house.

9. Private equity firm Veritas Capital on Aug. 4 completed the combination of Coronis Health and MiraMed Global Services to create a multispecialty revenue cycle management platform.

10. Revecore acquired specialized revenue cycle management firms Kemberton and Cura Revenue Cycle Management, the company said Aug. 3.