Northwestern Medicine bringing outsourced RCM services in-house

A Northwestern Medicine spokesperson told Becker's the Chicago-based health system is anticipating hiring nearly 200 workers as it brings jobs performed by an outside revenue cycle management vendor in-house.

Those services are currently being performed by Savista, whose relationship was originally with Crystal Lake, Ill.-based Centegra Healthcare, which merged with Northwestern in 2018.

"As part of the integration process, we determined it would be more efficient to bring this corporate function in-house with our already established structure," the spokesperson said in an email to Becker's.

The change will affect 202 Savista workers, according to a June 10 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. The layoffs are slated to begin Aug. 19, according to the notice.