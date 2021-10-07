10 hospitals outsourcing RCM, IT functions

Several hospitals and health systems decided to outsource finance and technology jobs or other revenue cycle functions this year.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Campbell County Health is planning to outsource its revenue cycle operations, including registration, prior authorization, coding, scanning and billing, according to a representative for the Gillette, Wyo.-based health system. Ensemble Health Partners was chosen as Campbell County Health's partner. The health system is eyeing a potential go-live date of Jan. 1.

2. Ascension Technologies, the IT subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ascension, plans to outsource about 330 tech jobs by Nov. 19, according to a recent notice filed with the state. The decision follows a round of IT layoffs earlier this year. Ascension Technologies filed a notice in April detailing plans to lay off about 651 remote workers between Aug. 8 and Dec. 10. The company said it will begin working with a third party to take over tech support for EHR and revenue cycle management responsibilities.

3. Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Hospital tapped Ensemble Health Partners as its strategic revenue cycle management provider. Ensemble will help the hospital improve its financial performance, billing process and customer service. About 365 employees were affected by the outsourcing decision, according to The Post and Courier.

4. Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown, N.Y., tapped Optum to provide IT and revenue cycle management services. As a result of the partnership, 500 Bassett Healthcare Network employees performing in-house functions will have the opportunity to transition to Optum. Optum will take over several revenue cycle management services, offer data and analytic capabilities and provide IT services to advance quality care and the patient experience.

5. Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare selected RSource to provide services for two new revenue cycle management programs. RSource will be Hennepin Healthcare's partner for its Veterans Administration claims recovery program and its coordination of benefits and patient involvement denials recovery program.

6. Girard (Kan.) Medical Center has implemented TruBridge's revenue cycle management product suite, including its Early Out Service to better manage patient payments.

7. Oklahoma City-based OU Health partnered with revenue cycle management services provider Ensemble Health Partners. OU Health entered the partnership to drive improved financial results for the health system, which has more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practice providers. Ensemble Health Partners will help ensure the health system receives full and fair payment from insurers.

8. Montgomery, Ala.-based Jackson Hospital partnered with revenue cycle management services provider TruBridge. The partnership seeks to make Jackson Hospital's billing and collection processes more efficient. It will also enable the hospital to monitor RCM progress daily and discover and increase payer opportunities.

9. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health will outsource or retrain 1,700 employees who work in information technology, billing, revenue cycle management and other support services. The outsourcing plan is expected to save the health system $600 million over five years. The Dallas-based system announced plans for the restructuring in January. About two-thirds of the 1,700 employees will be joining third-party RCM, IT, billing or support staff vendors. About 600 to 650 positions will be eliminated.

10. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System on Jan. 28 partnered with Ensemble Health Partners. NCH Healthcare System entered the partnership to drive improved financial results for its two-hospital, 716-bed system. Ensemble Health Partners will help ensure the health system receives full and fair payment from insurers.