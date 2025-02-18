10 hospitals closing departments or ending services

A number of healthcare organizations have recently closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages.

Here are 10 department closures or services that are ending or have been announced, advanced or finalized that Becker's reported in 2025:

1. Moulton, Ala.-based Lawrence Medical Center entered into a financial partnership with Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System that will see the hospital shift to an outpatient-only model. Inpatient and emergency services at Lawrence Medical are expected to end by mid-2025.

2. UPMC Cole Hospital, a 25-bed facility in Coudersport, Pa., plans to shutter its three-bed obstetrics unit, effective April 7. The health system is consolidating services at UPMC Wellsboro Hospital, about 35 miles away, but will continue to provide outpatient women's healthcare at Cole Hospital.

3. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is ending one of its visiting nurse programs June 30. The Wellness and Nurse-Family Partnership Program, part of Yale New Haven Health at Home-Southeast, provides free and subsidized care to first-time, low-income and other eligible mothers. The system is providing patients with five months' notice to allow human resources staff to assist employees with job placement and help patients develop future care plans.

4. Inpatient psychiatric services at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill., will end April 11. The decision to cut behavioral health services at the hospital was driven by a decrease in demand and a growing focus on outpatient and community-based care, as well as telehealth services.

5. La Junta, Colo.-based Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center will end its obstetrics services, effective April 30, due to challenges like low monthly birth rates, underfunding by the Colorado Medicaid program for obstetric services and financial losses.

6. Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health shared plans to end birthing services at Northern Light Inland Hospital and Northern Light Women's Health, both in Waterville, Maine, effective March 1. The decision was the result of ongoing recruitment challenges for labor and delivery providers.

7. UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, is ending inpatient care for pediatric patients, the hospital confirmed to Becker's Jan. 17. The hospital said it will continue to care for pediatric patients with emergent needs in its emergency department and will work with other hospitals in the region to ensure patients requiring inpatient care can be safely transferred.

8. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa, indefinitely paused its open-heart surgery program on Jan. 13. A spokesperson attributed the decision to changing demographics, difficulty recruiting physicians to the region and financial pressures.

9. Westfield (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital plans to end inpatient care and focus on providing outpatient and emergency care if CMS and the New York State Department of Health approve its application to transition to a rural emergency hospital. Under the REH designation, Westfield Memorial, part of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, would close its four inpatient beds but continue providing emergency services, observation care and — if elected by the hospital — additional outpatient services that do not exceed an annual per-patient average of 24 hours.

10. Winner (S.D.) Regional Health ended labor and delivery services on Feb. 1. The service closure comes amid physician recruitment challenges and reimbursement difficulties.