Yale New Haven to end visiting nurse program

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is ending one of its visiting nurse programs June 30, NBC Connecticut reported Feb. 11.

The Wellness and Nurse-Family Partnership Program, part of Yale New Haven Health at Home-Southeast, provides free and subsidized care to first-time, low-income and other eligible mothers. In 2023, the program received more than $550,000 in donor funding. It offers access to skilled nurses, physical therapists, home health aides, nutritionists, social workers and other professionals, according to the system’s website.

"Any decision to change a service that has been provided to the community and involves employees is extremely difficult, but we need to focus on our core mission of caring for our patients in hospital and home settings," a system spokesperson told the news outlet.

The system is providing patients with five months' notice to allow human resources staff to assist employees with job placement and help patients develop future care plans, according to the report.