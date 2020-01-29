Tenet expands footprint with microhospital in San Antonio

San Antonio-based Baptist Health System, part of Tenet Healthcare, opened a microhospital in San Antonio on Jan. 29 through a joint venture with hospital operator Emerus Holdings.

The new facility, named Baptist Emergency Hospital at Kelly, is the eighth microhospital owned and operated under the Baptist Health System and Emerus joint venture.

"We are excited to again combine our experience with the medical expertise and commitment to excellence we share with the Baptist Health System," Emerus CEO Craig Goguen said in a news release. "This beautiful new emergency hospital will have an immediate positive impact on the community."

Baptist Emergency Hospital at Kelly is an 18,000-square-foot facility that features an emergency department and eight inpatient beds. The microhopsital will be CMS-accredited and in network with most commercial insurers, states the news release.

