Nevada health system to convert parking garage into hospital rooms

Citing an anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients, Reno, Nev.- based Renown Regional Medical Center plans to turn its parking garage into hospital rooms, according to The Reno Gazette Journal.

Renown said construction to convert the parking garage into patient rooms would start soon, and would include adding walls, flooring, lighting, water, technology and hospital beds.



The hospital plans to add 300 beds throughout the health system but hasn't determined how many beds will be housed in the garage, a medical center spokesperson said.

"We are preparing for potential patient census increases, requiring a planning effort that challenges us to think outside of the box," the hospital told The Reno Gazette Journal. "Serving this level of hospital patients, which is called a 'surge' will challenge us to ensure we have the beds, procedure capacity and spaces that accommodate staff, technology, supplies, equipment and services to meet the needs of our patients."

The hospital garage is just one alternative care site being planned in Reno to care for COVID-19 patients, according to the report.

