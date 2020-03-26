Ascension plans new hospital in Florida

St. Louis-based Ascension, which operates more than 150 hospitals nationwide, plans to build a hospital in St. Johns County, Fla., according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.

The project is currently in the preliminary planning phase. A spokesperson told the Jacksonville Business Journal that the new hospital will be located along I-95 in north St. Johns County.

"The area and type of facility were selected based on community need," a spokesperson told the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Ascension has several other projects in the works in Northeast Florida. It's building two freestanding emergency departments in Jacksonville and spending $22.6 million to renovate St. Vincent's Southside Hospital in Jacksonville, according to the report.

