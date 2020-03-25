Kaiser cancels $900M headquarters project

Kaiser Permanente has scrapped plans to build a new $900 million office tower in Oakland, Calif., according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The healthcare giant had planned to move more than 7,000 employees from seven offices into a new 1.6 million-square-foot, 29-story tower. Now that the plan for a new headquarters office in Oakland is no longer happening, Kaiser will stay in its existing East Bay offices, according to the report.

Kaiser reexamined the feasibility of the project due to delays and increasing costs of the new tower, the system told the San Francisco Chronicle. Kaiser said the decision to cancel the project was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

