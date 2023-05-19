What changes Oracle has made to Cerner: 9 updates

Since Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner in June 2022, the tech giant has made multiple changes to Cerner's leadership, software offerings, employee count and operations.
Here is a look at the changes the tech giant has made to the EHR vendor:
- According to current and former employees, Oracle has cut 3,000 jobs from Cerner, with layoffs hitting sectors such as marketing, engineering, accounting, legal and product. Oracle also paused promotions and raises for the Cerner unit for the remainder of 2023.
- Oracle negotiated a new EHR contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs. The $10 billion contract, signed in May 2018, before the company's acquisition of Cerner, was renegotiated to include larger penalties for the EHR vendor.
- Oracle expanded its partnership with Zoom and added telehealth capabilities into Oracle Cerner Millennium.
- On March 31, 50 employees reported that they were being affected by a Oracle Cerner mass layoff.
- In July, an internal email from an Oracle executive was shared on Reddit and described some of the first changes the tech company was planning on making to Cerner's EHR business. One was to change the name of Cerner to Oracle Health.
- That same internal email also mentioned a shake-up of internal leadership. Former Cerner President and CEO David Feinberg, MD, would now serve as chair of Oracle Health.
- In October 2022, Oracle also made changes to some paid time off benefits for certain Cerner employees who are classified as hourly. Hourly employees with tenure of three years or less will receive 13 PTO days a year, and those with more than three years' tenure will receive 18. Prior to Oracle acquiring Cerner, employees had access to flexible PTO, accruing up to 25 days for those who had worked at the company for more than 10 years.
- In October 2022, Oracle decided to close two of Cerner's Kansas City, Mo.-area campuses.
- In an Oracle earnings call Sept. 12, Larry Ellison, chair and chief technology officer of Oracle, shared that Cerner would begin to use a new set of Oracle development tools.