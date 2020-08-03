US state department to deploy Allscripts EHR: 3 things to know

Allscripts is teaming up with health IT firm MicroHealth to transition the U.S. Department of State's global medical health units to a cloud-based EHR system, according to an Aug. 3 announcement from the company.

Three things to know:

1. MicroHealth will implement Allscripts' TouchWorks EHR as the state department's new cloud-based system.

2. The Allscripts EHR will be deployed on a rolling basis through 2023 at more than 200 designated health units within embassies and missions across the globe.

3. About 450 healthcare providers and other clinical staff will have access to the new EHR system as well as FollowMyHealth, Allscripts' integrated mobile personal health record platform.

