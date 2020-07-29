Shuttered North Carolina clinic's medical records found in dumpster: 3 details

Discarded medical records from a shuttered clinic in Wilmington, N.C., were found in a dumpster behind the facility, according to a report from the StarNews Online, a local media outlet.



Three details:



1. Southcare Minute Clinic violated HIPAA by throwing medical files into a dumpster near its facility, according to the Wilmington Police Department, but police declined to file charges. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing the case.



2. The medical records were found amid other discarded hazardous materials from the clinic, including needles.



3. The dumpster has been removed, and the state health and human services department will decide whether to fine the clinic.



