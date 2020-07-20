Change Healthcare launches cloud-based patient records retrieval service: 4 notes

Change Healthcare on July 20 unveiled its new cloud-based interoperability service that allows payers to electronically retrieve patient records from multiple EHR systems.

Four notes:

1. The Clinical Data Retrieval service electronically collects patient health data to verify claim accuracy, pay claims, manage risk profiles, expand care coordination and meet quality reporting requirements, among other capabilities.

2. The service allows payers to electronically gather the information needed rather than having to send staff in person to provider sites to manually retrieve, review and photocopy patient charts.

3. Change Healthcare's Clinical Data Retrieval service uses advanced consent and patient identity management capabilities to securely collect patients' electronic health data.

4. Customers that opt in to the service will use an industry standard application programming interface that integrates Change Healthcare's platform into the workflows of an insurer's analytics platforms, care coordination systems, quality management systems and risk management platforms.

