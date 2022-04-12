Oracle extends Cerner tender offer for 3rd time

Oracle extended its tender offer for its proposed acquisition of Cerner for a third time, the company said April 11.

In its April 11 announcement, Oracle said it is extending its tender offer until May 11 to "allow additional time for the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to the tender offer."

The announcement comes two days before its second tender offer was set to expire on April 13.

On Dec. 20, Oracle announced its agreement to acquire Cerner through an all-cash tender offer for $95 per share, or about $28.5 billion in equity value. Except for the extension, all other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged, according to the press release.