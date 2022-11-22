New partnerships for Epic, Oracle Cerner, Meditech

Electronic health record vendors Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech are adding new partnerships and entering into new agreements with Big Tech companies and startups in order to upgrade their offerings for healthcare organizations.

Epic

Epic entered into an agreement with Google Cloud to enable health systems to migrate their EHRs to the cloud.

Under the partnership, the tech giant and EHR vendor will help facilitate health systems' digital transformation, giving them access to analytics and artificial intelligence services that aim to boost patient outcomes.

​​Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health will be the first organization to transfer its Epic System to Google Cloud.

Meditech

Meditech also entered into a partnership with Google.

Both companies will pilot their clinical search tool at Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System and Mauston, Wis.-based Mile Bluff Medical Center.

The tool embeds Google Health's search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient's health history directly within the clinical workflow of Meditech's EHR system.

This will allow summarization, search and second-level insights capabilities to extract information from different parts of the patient record — such as current and legacy data and both scanned and handwritten documents — to produce a curated summary of a patient's health conditions.

Meditech also made another move to integrate its platform with digital care company SeamlessMD.

The collaboration will allow health systems to monitor patients during and after hospitalization.

Sault Area Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is the first hospital to use the integrated technology.

Oracle Cerner

Oracle Cerner partnered with life sciences company Labcorp to manage hospital-based laboratories in 10 states.

Under the partnership, Cerner's laboratory information system will help Labcorp centralize operations and streamline processes within the hospital-based labs at a leading health system.

The partnership also allows Labcorp to build and expand upon the labs' existing technologies to standardize and optimize workflows for better efficiency as well as support information sharing across the health system.

The partnership aims to enhance patient care and improve lab efficiency.