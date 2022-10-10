New Hampshire hospital goes live with Oracle Cerner EHR system

Littleton (N.H.) Regional Healthcare went live with Oracle Cerner's Community Works EHR system on Oct. 3.

The new EHR system replaced the hospital's three separate systems — one for the hospital, one for the physician practices and another for its Alpine Clinic, according to a press release.

"This single platform allows for better integration throughout our organization, which is very important as we continue to evolve and grow here at LRH," said Robert Nutter, president and CEO of Littleton Regional Healthcare. "This new system allows for more automation and streamlining processes, while also enhancing the patient experience. Our old systems, especially the patient portals within them, were antiquated and inefficient."

Oracle Cerner's Community Works EHR system is designed to allow community and critical access hospitals to have a single integrated system that supports clinical, financial and operational needs of hospitals in the acute and ambulatory settings.