Minnesota hospital spending $25M to switch to Epic

Fergus Falls, Minn.-based Lake Region Healthcare is spending $25 million to unify its three EHR systems with Epic.

The transition, which is set to be completed on Nov. 1, was made possible through a partnership with Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health as the Epic Community Connect host, according to an Oct. 20 press release. This partnership provides Lake Region the opportunity to implement the new system at a lower cost.

According to the health system, the new system will allow clinicians to have one integrated system for accessing and securing a patient's medical information.

"Regardless of where a patient may access care across Lake Region affiliated locations, or at Sanford or another Epic-based health system, their comprehensive medical record will be available to their entire care team," said Kent Mattson, CEO of Lake Region.

The transition to the new system has involved more than two years' worth of planning, preparation, installation and training.